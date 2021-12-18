Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone Sells 60,000 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Richard Anzalone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, October 22nd, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $69.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.