Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.87

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 3153693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.
ARVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arrival in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53.
Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
