Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.87

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 3153693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

ARVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arrival in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Arrival alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrival during the second quarter worth $70,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrival by 66.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arrival by 217.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arrival by 74.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arrival during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.