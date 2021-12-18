Arqma (ARQ) Trading Up 43.6% Over Last Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arqma has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $690,961.40 and approximately $3,826.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,900.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.36 or 0.08405831 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.22 or 0.00318169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.32 or 0.00926052 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010978 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00075098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.99 or 0.00388041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00269076 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,746,910 coins and its circulating supply is 11,702,366 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.