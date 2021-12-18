ArGo (ARGO) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, ArGo has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One ArGo coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges. ArGo has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $6,685.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00039555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00205799 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ARGO is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

