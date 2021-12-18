Ares Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $1.88 million and $1.19 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00053449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,856.21 or 0.08316398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00077631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,329.19 or 0.99914695 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00050506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

