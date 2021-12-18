Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACRE shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,675,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,234. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

