Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Lowered to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $112.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.46) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARNA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.79.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $94.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.37.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $30,197,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 151.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

