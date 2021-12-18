Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Up to $35.52

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.52, but opened at $37.49. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 17,837 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $254,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,380. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,822,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 101.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 164.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 55,774 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

