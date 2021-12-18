Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) & BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Head-To-Head Survey

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcos Dorados and BurgerFi International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcos Dorados $1.98 billion 0.54 -$149.45 million $0.11 46.37 BurgerFi International $34.28 million 4.11 $5.96 million N/A N/A

BurgerFi International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcos Dorados.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Arcos Dorados and BurgerFi International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcos Dorados 0 3 1 0 2.25 BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus price target of $7.05, suggesting a potential upside of 37.70%. BurgerFi International has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.91%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Arcos Dorados.

Profitability

This table compares Arcos Dorados and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcos Dorados 0.95% 13.28% 1.07% BurgerFi International 3.96% -1.67% -1.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.2% of Arcos Dorados shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BurgerFi International beats Arcos Dorados on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD). The Caribbean Division geographical segment composes Aruba, Curacao, Colombia, French Guyana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix, and St. Thomas and Venezuela. The SLAD geographical segment comprises Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, and Uruguay. The NOLAD geographical segment consists Costa Rica, Mexico, and Panama. The company was founded on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

