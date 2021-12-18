Archer Investment Corp Raises Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after acquiring an additional 954,905 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,932,000 after buying an additional 650,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after buying an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,214,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 273,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Shares of EXR stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.15. 1,784,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,922. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.56 and a 12-month high of $217.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,643. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

