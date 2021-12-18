Archer Investment Corp Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,715,000 after buying an additional 211,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after buying an additional 200,742 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,131,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares during the period.

VUG traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.79. 721,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,968. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

