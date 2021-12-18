Archer Investment Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.8% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,040,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,824,161. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

