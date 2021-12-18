ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARCW opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. ARC Group Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

About ARC Group Worldwide

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc engages in the development and provision of wireless network component and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Precision Components; Stamping; and 3DMT. The Precision Components Group segment produces fabricated metal components through metal injection molding, precision metal stamping, and hermetic sealing.

