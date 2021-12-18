Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021,254 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,076 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 242.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,655,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,606 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG opened at $70.33 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.23.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.