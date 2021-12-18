Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,463 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

SPHQ opened at $52.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.