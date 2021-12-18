Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 596 iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,581,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,188,000. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,312,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,874,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,345,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.95. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $76.39.

