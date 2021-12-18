Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,293 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

