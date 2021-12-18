Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 24,468 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Oracle by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 2,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $96.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $258.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

