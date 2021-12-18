Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.66. 105,954 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 50,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.47. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.45 million and a PE ratio of -2.44.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -1.1399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rafael Bejar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,792.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,792.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.