Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Cut by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,665 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 1.5% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $146.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.09 and a 200-day moving average of $138.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

