Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 28,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 151,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

