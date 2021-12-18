Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.
Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $70.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.64.
In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,997,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,199,133 shares of company stock worth $80,742,234. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Global Management
Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.
