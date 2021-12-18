Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $70.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,997,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,199,133 shares of company stock worth $80,742,234. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

