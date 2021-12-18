Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.48) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.18) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.84) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.20) to GBX 1,350 ($17.84) in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.86) to GBX 1,100 ($14.54) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,341.11 ($17.72).

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,369.50 ($18.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.50 ($16.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.06). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,400.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,441.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

