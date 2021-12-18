Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given New $561.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $486.00 to $561.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $470.85.

ANTM stock opened at $445.10 on Friday. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $451.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $419.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $108.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Anthem by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 772.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,903 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $381,379,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at $296,580,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after acquiring an additional 671,275 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

