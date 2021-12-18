Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €55.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($91.35) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €64.56 ($72.54).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of €82.03 ($92.17) and a 52 week high of €110.10 ($123.71).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

