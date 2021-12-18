Andrea Sabens Sells 1,242 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $33,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $37,843.74.

On Friday, October 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82.

Shares of LNTH opened at $27.14 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 1,293.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,011 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

