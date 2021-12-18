Analyzing Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) and General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Volcon and General Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A General Motors $122.49 billion 0.65 $6.43 billion $7.48 7.37

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Volcon and General Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 0 0 N/A General Motors 0 2 18 0 2.90

General Motors has a consensus target price of $70.40, indicating a potential upside of 27.63%. Given General Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe General Motors is more favorable than Volcon.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon N/A N/A N/A General Motors 8.50% 20.41% 4.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of General Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of General Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

General Motors beats Volcon on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon

Volcon Inc. is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc. is based in Texas.

About General Motors

General Motors Co. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial. The company sells vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Wuling, Maven, and OnStar brands. General Motors was founded by William C. Durant on September 16, 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

