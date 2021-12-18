Analyzing Rare Element Resources (REEMF) and The Competition

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS: REEMF) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Rare Element Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rare Element Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rare Element Resources N/A -527.18% -195.19% Rare Element Resources Competitors -55.95% -40.98% -0.32%

This table compares Rare Element Resources and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rare Element Resources N/A -$3.23 million -28.00 Rare Element Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 16.14

Rare Element Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rare Element Resources. Rare Element Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Rare Element Resources has a beta of -1.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rare Element Resources’ rivals have a beta of 1.46, suggesting that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rare Element Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Rare Element Resources Competitors 800 3533 3813 110 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 60.79%. Given Rare Element Resources’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rare Element Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Rare Element Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Rare Element Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rare Element Resources rivals beat Rare Element Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

