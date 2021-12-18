Analyzing Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Hill-Rom shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of ICU Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ICU Medical and Hill-Rom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hill-Rom 0 5 1 0 2.17

ICU Medical presently has a consensus target price of $283.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.69%. Hill-Rom has a consensus target price of $144.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.67%. Given ICU Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than Hill-Rom.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICU Medical and Hill-Rom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.27 billion 3.85 $86.87 million $5.04 45.77 Hill-Rom $3.02 billion 3.41 $248.50 million $3.72 41.92

Hill-Rom has higher revenue and earnings than ICU Medical. Hill-Rom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICU Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and Hill-Rom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical 8.44% 8.72% 7.50% Hill-Rom 8.23% 23.07% 8.96%

Volatility and Risk

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hill-Rom has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Hill-Rom on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors. The company was founded by George A. Lopez in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions. The Front Line Care segment offers respiratory care products and sells medical diagnostic equipment and a diversified portfolio of devices. The Surgical Solutions segment supplies surgical products including tables, lights, pendants, positioning devices, various other surgical products and accessories. The company was founded by William A. Hillenbrand on August 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

