Analyzing Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) & OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Capita alerts:

Capita has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Capita and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capita N/A N/A N/A OptimizeRx 4.16% 2.03% 1.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capita and OptimizeRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capita 0 0 1 0 3.00 OptimizeRx 0 0 5 0 3.00

OptimizeRx has a consensus price target of $92.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.90%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Capita.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capita and OptimizeRx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capita $4.27 billion 0.23 $17.98 million N/A N/A OptimizeRx $43.31 million 22.89 -$2.21 million $0.14 398.50

Capita has higher revenue and earnings than OptimizeRx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.0% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OptimizeRx beats Capita on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capita Company Profile

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services. The company was founded by Rodney Malcolm Aldridge in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support. The company was founded by David A. Harrell on November 8, 1985 and is headquartered in Rochester, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.