Analysts Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target at $53.67

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Wedbush started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 501.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 59,149 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SKX remained flat at $$41.69 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.50. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

