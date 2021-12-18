Analysts Set Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) PT at $20.83

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $763.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 378.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 340,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 377.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 14.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,338,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 533,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 1,488.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 536,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 503,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

