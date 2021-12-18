Analysts Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) PT at $7.39

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SECYF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

OTCMKTS SECYF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,554. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.