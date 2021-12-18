Analysts Set Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Price Target at $172.89

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $159.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $13,783,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

