Analysts Set Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) PT at $57.00

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

NUAN stock opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.96. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 139,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $7,755,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 328,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $18,004,338.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,340,567 shares of company stock valued at $73,803,978. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,421,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,393,000 after acquiring an additional 538,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 11.5% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,254,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,156,000 after acquiring an additional 438,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 77.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,184,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,548 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

