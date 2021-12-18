Analysts Set Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) PT at $11.00

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OUKPY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OUKPY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,771. Metso Outotec Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.39%.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

