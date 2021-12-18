Analysts Set MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target at $2,016.93

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,016.93.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
MercadoLibre stock traded up $9.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,187.55. The stock had a trading volume of 742,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,065. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,018.73 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,403.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,566.51. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.89 and a beta of 1.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MercadoLibre Company Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
