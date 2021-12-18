Analysts Set MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target at $2,016.93

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,016.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $9.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,187.55. The stock had a trading volume of 742,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,065. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,018.73 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,403.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,566.51. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.89 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

