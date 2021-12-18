Analysts Set KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) PT at $41.77

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at $3,779,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in KE by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,439,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,355,000 after acquiring an additional 74,740 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in KE by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in KE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,937,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,321,000 after acquiring an additional 770,744 shares during the last quarter.

BEKE stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $19.36. 16,409,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,660,460. KE has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.56 and a beta of -1.46.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KE will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

