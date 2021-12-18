Analysts Set Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Price Target at $112.00

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GVDNY. UBS Group lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $103.47 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $104.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.73.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

