Analysts Set FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) PT at $19.33

Shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

FREY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,398,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FREY traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $11.55. 2,700,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,676. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -0.12.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

