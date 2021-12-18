Analysts Set Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) PT at $68.00

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.17. 199,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,426. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

