Analysts Set Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Target Price at $40.83

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.83.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHUY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 41,452 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Chuy’s
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
