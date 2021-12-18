Analysts Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Price Target at $193.33

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Celanese stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,491. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27. Celanese has a 12 month low of $115.42 and a 12 month high of $174.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.82.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

