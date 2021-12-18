Analysts Set Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) PT at $29.86

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CADE. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist began coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,553,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,597. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 95,925 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,788,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Provides banking services

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.