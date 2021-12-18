Analysts Set ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) PT at $37.00

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in ABB by 25.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in ABB by 0.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ABB by 0.9% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 1.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. ABB has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ABB will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

