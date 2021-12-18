Analysts Offer Predictions for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15).

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DRTT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.70.

In related news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw bought 8,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $27,218.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRTT. Creative Planning bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the second quarter worth $43,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the third quarter worth $81,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the third quarter worth $108,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 86.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 22,711 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.