Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2021

Brokerages expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to post sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $6.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.51. 1,394,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,543. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $120.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after buying an additional 273,569 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,176,000 after buying an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,605,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.