Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Brokerages expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to post sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $6.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.51. 1,394,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,543. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $120.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after buying an additional 273,569 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,176,000 after buying an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,605,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.