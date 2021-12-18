Analysts Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.09. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on MMP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.86. 2,135,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,558. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $39.93 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.038 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

