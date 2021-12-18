Analysts Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.76. DISH Network posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. DISH Network’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DISH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

DISH stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. DISH Network has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $47.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 236.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in DISH Network by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

