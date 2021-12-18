Analysts Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2021

Analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.76. DISH Network posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. DISH Network’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DISH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

DISH stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. DISH Network has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $47.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 236.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in DISH Network by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.