Analysts Expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide posted sales of $932.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $87.30 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average of $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $1,607,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $433,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,076 shares of company stock worth $5,230,303 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $79,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

